Jr NTR pens heartfelt note for SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan: ‘Thanks for making RRR one of world’s biggest action drama films’

Tollywood superstar Jr NTR is overwhelmed by the praises he has been receiving for his performance as Bheem in his latest movie, RRR. Written and directed by SS Rajamouli, the film has NTR playing the role inspired by the real-life tribal freedom fighter Komaram Bheem. The film earned Rs 500 crore worldwide within three days of release.

“Thank you Jakkanna (Rajamouli) for inspiring me to give my best. You truly brought out the best in me and made me feel like water, versatile. You pushed me as an actor and made me mold into my character and all his layers with great ease and conviction. (Ram) Charan, my brother, I can’t imagine acting in RRR without you… No one else could have done justice to the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Not only RRR but Bheem would have been incomplete without you. Thank you for being the fire to my water,” Tarak said in his note.

He also thanked his co-stars for memorable experiences. “It was an honour to work with the legendary Ajay Sir and I will greatly cherish this memory forever. Alia, you’re a powerhouse of an actor and have added incredible strength to the film with your presence. Keep soaring. Olivia, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson captured hearts and earned immense love with their impeccable craft and phenomenal performance. Welcome to Indian Cinema! I will cherish our memories together,” he added.

He also expressed his gratitude to veteran screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote RRR’s story, producer DVV Danayya, music composer MM Keeravaani, and other members of the crew for their contribution to the film.

RRR has collected Rs 500 crore from its worldwide ticket sales within three days of its release, making it the biggest movie at the global box office at the moment. “I cannot thank the Indian media enough for their kind words and appreciation. Thank you for joining our journey and making RRR not just India’s biggest action drama film but one of the world’s biggest action drama films,” he added.

The film also stars Ram Charan. He plays the role of a freedom fighter inspired by another iconic Telugu tribal leader, Alluri Sitarama Raju.

“Last but not least, I would like to thank my fans from the bottom of my heart. Your unconditional love and support fueled me to give my best even in the most challenging times of Covid-1 9. I promise to entertain you all with many more films…,” NTR signed off.