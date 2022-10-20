Jr NTR gets a heartwarming welcome from hotel staff in Japan: ‘So many people’. Watch

South Indian cinema has a dedicated fanbase in Japan. Over the years, superstar Rajinikanth‘s films have got a lot of appreciation in the country, and in many instances, a few of them have come down to India to watch the first day, first shows of his film with the local audience. It appears that SS Rajamouli and his films, RRR being a prime example, have followed in Rajini’s footsteps.

The entire team of RRR is receiving a lot of love in the country. Rajamouli, NTR Jr and Ram Charan are in the country to promote RRR, which is releasing in the country on October 21. While earlier Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were seen dining with Japanese fans, now Jr NTR has received a warm welcome in the hotel where he is staying. In a video that has gone viral on social media, he was greeted at the hotel with a note penned by many members of the staff of the hotel.

Looking at the numerous wishes on the card, Jr NTR can be heard saying, “Oh my God, there are so many people..”

Watch video:

The entire housekeeping staff of Ritz Carlton, Tokyo led by a diehard fan met @tarak9999 and gave a card welcoming him !! ❤️‍🔥😀💥😎#ManOfMassesNTR #RRRInJapan pic.twitter.com/rvBhqx7Q3f — Jr NTR Music (@TheNTRMusic) October 19, 2022

Pictures of Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and Jr NTR from the media interaction there are also making their rounds on social media.

Set in pre-Independent India, RRR is a fictionalized account based on Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The film emerged as a blockbuster across India and found organic fanbase in many countries outside India, including the US. It also stars Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in prominent roles. The Hindi version of the film is currently streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ | RRR movie review: SS Rajamouli delivers an epic mythological action superhero bromance

After impressing Americans at Beyond Fest, Los Angeles, RRR has traveled to the other end of the globe with the action movie. The film has been submitted for nominations in all prominent categories at the Academy awards, including Best Picture and Best Director.