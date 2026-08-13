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Jr NTR discharged after shoulder surgery; actor thanks fans for ‘love and prayers’
Jr NTR, who underwent arthroscopic surgery for a shoulder injury at KIMS Hospitals in Secunderabad, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.
Actor Jr NTR, who underwent arthroscopic surgery for a shoulder injury at KIMS Hospitals in Secunderabad, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.
While sharing a photo of Jr NTR with his team of doctors on X, the hospital authorities wrote, “We’re pleased to share that actor N.T.R has been successfully discharged from KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, following a successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery led by Dr. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi, and Dr. Nithin Bejjanki.”
The post further read, “He is doing well and will now continue with a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision towards a full recovery. Our CMD – Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao wished him a speedy and complete recovery. We wish N.T.R continued strength and a smooth recovery ahead.”
We’re pleased to share that actor N.T.R has been successfully discharged from KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, following a successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery led by Dr. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi, and Dr. Nithin Bejjanki.
He is doing well and will now continue with a… pic.twitter.com/Klp7IAL72s
— KIMS Hospitals (@kimshospitals) August 13, 2026
Jr NTR thanks fans for support
After undergoing shoulder surgery on Wednesday, Jr NTR thanked his fans for their continued love and support. He posted on X, “I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you. The surgery was successful and I’m doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS. To my friends, family, and fans; your support gives me strength every single day. See you soon!”
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I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and prayers from all of you. The surgery was successful and I’m doing well. My heartfelt gratitude to the amazing team of doctors at KIMS.
To my friends, family, and fans; your support gives me strength every single day. See you soon!…
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 12, 2026
When Jr NTR sustained an injury
Jr NTR’s injury was first confirmed by his team on July 27, with doctors advising six to eight weeks of complete rest for his recovery. “We regret to inform everyone that Mr. NTR sustained an unfortunate shoulder injury earlier this evening. Following a thorough medical evaluation, the team of doctors headed by Dr. J. Madhusudan Rao and Dr. R. A. Puramchandra Tejaswi has advised complete rest for six to eight weeks to ensure a smooth and complete recovery. We would like to assure everyone that there is absolutely no cause for panic. We will continue to share official updates regarding his health and recovery as and when appropriate. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” a statement read.
About Dragon
Jr NTR’s Dragon is set against the backdrop of 1967 and revolves around the opium trade. Jr NTR will play the role of Luger, the Assassin-in-Chief of the Afghan Trading Company. The film also features Rukmini Vasanth, Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Guru Somasundaram, Ashutosh Rana, Khushbu Sundar, Rajeev Kanakala, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi, Ntuthuzelo Prince Grootboom, Aleksandr Mizev and Benedict Paul Garrett. It has been jointly backed by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts.
Dragon was originally scheduled to hit theatres on June 25, 2026, but was postponed, and is now set for release on June 11, 2027.
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