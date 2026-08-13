Jr NTR discharged after shoulder surgery; actor thanks fans for ‘love and prayers’

Actor Jr NTR, who underwent arthroscopic surgery for a shoulder injury at KIMS Hospitals in Secunderabad, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday.

While sharing a photo of Jr NTR with his team of doctors on X, the hospital authorities wrote, “We’re pleased to share that actor N.T.R has been successfully discharged from KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, following a successful arthroscopic shoulder surgery led by Dr. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi, and Dr. Nithin Bejjanki.”

The post further read, “He is doing well and will now continue with a structured rehabilitation programme under medical supervision towards a full recovery. Our CMD – Dr. B. Bhaskar Rao wished him a speedy and complete recovery. We wish N.T.R continued strength and a smooth recovery ahead.”