Jr NTR’s cousin Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna in critical condition, hospital issues statement

Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna, Jr NTR’s cousin, continues to be in a critical condition after he collapsed on Friday during a political rally in Chittoor’s Kuppam district, Andhra Pradesh. In the statement issued by his team on Saturday, it was revealed that his condition is critical due to the cardiogenic shock. The actor-politician was shifted to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (Narayana Hrudayalaya), Bengaluru and is getting treated there.

Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna is the cousin of Tollywood stars Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram and the grandson of late movie icon NT Rama Rao. The statement read, “Shri Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna suffered a Cardiac Arrest at Kuppam on 27th January and was shifted to a Hospital in Kuppam with resuscitation for 45 minutes and primary treatment. Doctors there advised to move him to a tertiary center due to his critical condition. We were requested to transfer him to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (Narayana Hrudayalaya), Bengaluru when a team of doctors from NH travelled to Kuppam to evaluate his condition. He was found to have an Anterior Wall Myocardial Infarction with Balloon Angioplasty, on Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) and Vasoactive support.”

The statement further read, “He is currently under the care of a multi-disciplinary clinical team including Cardiologists, Intensivists, and other specialists at NH. He remains in a critical state on maxirmal support. He will continue to be under rigorous evaluation and treatment in the coming days. We request that visitors be discouraged at this point in time, as we ensure privacy and uninterrupted treatment for Shri Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna.”

Telugu stat Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is Ratna’s uncle, reached the hospital. “His vital parameters are now okay. The doctors are putting in their maximum effort and are very positive about his recovery. The doctors have advised the family to shift him to Bengaluru for further medical care. We’re thinking of shifting him to Bengaluru. Not yet decided whether to air left him or take him by road,” Balakrishna told media at the hospital.