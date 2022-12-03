scorecardresearch
Jr NTR celebrates SS Rajamouli’s journey to ‘worldwide glory’ after Best Director win, director says ‘it’s our journey’

Jr NTR celebrated SS Rajamouli's win at the New York Film Critics Circle on social media.

Jr NTR with SS Rajamouli (Instagram/Jr NTR)Jr NTR with director SS Rajamouli. (Photo: Jr NTR/Instagram)

Jr NTR, who played the role of Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, congratulated the director on winning the Best Director award from the New York Film Critics Circle. Tarak took to Twitter to share that it is only the beginning of Rajamouli’s journey to worldwide glory.

Jr NTR wrote, “Congratulations Jakkanna @ssrajamouli. This is just the beginning of your journey to worldwide glory. It’s time for the world to know what I knew about you all along (sic).”

Sharing the tweet SS Rajamouli corrected Jr NTR saying that it’s not just his journey but the actor’s as well. He wrote, “Haha. Small correction Tarak… Beginning of *OUR JOURNEY..:) (Sic)”

The win has turned out to be a pleasant surprise to fans across the world as Rajamouli was contending with filmmakers like Steven Spielberg and Darron Aronofsky.

Along with Rajamouli, there were many other iconic talents in the winners list. Cate Blanchett won the Best Actress Award for Tar and Collin Farell won the Best Actor award for The Banshees of Inisherin and After Yang. Todd Field’s Tar also won the award for Best Film.

ALSO READ |Decoding SS Rajamouli’s success ahead of RRR: A director who sells more tickets than superstars

This is a much-needed win for RRR which is contending for the upcoming Oscar Awards. The film has been submitted under various categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and more.

Also starring Ram Charan, RRR is a period film, which is loosely based on the freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

