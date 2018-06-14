Jr NTR blessed with a baby boy

Jr NTR and Lakshmi got married in 2011, welcomed their first child Abhay Ram on July 22, 2014. And it a baby boy again. Jr NTR and Lakshmi got married in 2011, welcomed their first child Abhay Ram on July 22, 2014. And it a baby boy again.

Jr NTR and wife Lakshmi Pranathi welcomed a baby boy on Thursday. The Tollywood star shared the happy news on Twitter. He tweeted, “The family grows bigger. It’s a BOY!”. The actor kept his wife Lakshmi’s pregnancy under wraps to avoid media glare. He, reportedly, hosted the baby shower for his wife, which was attended by friends from the movie industry.

Jr NTR and Lakshmi have been blessed with a boy for the second time. The couple who got married in 2011, welcomed their first child Abhay Ram on July 22, 2014.

On the career front, Jr NTR is currently busy with two big ticket films including Aravindha Sametha, which is being helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. On his 35th birthday, the actor made a splash on the internet by releasing the first look poster of his upcoming film. In the movie poster, he has flaunted his new chiseled physique leaving fans gushing.

See Jr NTR’s latest tweet here:

The family grows bigger. It’s a BOY! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 14, 2018

And Tarak has signed a film with director SS Rajamouli, which is his first outing after the global hit Baahubali: The Conclusion. The expectations from the film have already hit the roof, given that it also stars Ram Charan Teja in the lead. The film is yet to get a title but tentatively it is called RRR. The film is currently in the pre-production stage.

Also read | Here’s how Tollywood star Jr NTR redefined himself as an actor

Jr NTR’s two upcoming films have kept him so busy that he had to leave the second season of Bigg Boss Telugu, making the way for his contemporary Nani.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd