Jr NTR birthday: Rakul Preet Singh, Sudheer Babu and others wish the RRR actor

On Jr NTR’s 37th birthday, fans and celebrities are sharing warm wishes for the actor on social media platforms.

The team of RRR was one of the first to wish Tarak on his birthday. Taking to Twitter, the team wrote, “A very happy birthday to our Komaram Bheem @tarak9999! Your energy both on and off the screen is a source of delight for the entire team. We can’t wait to show the world what we have created with you”

The team had planned to release a teaser of Jr NTR’s RRR character Komaram Bheem. However, due to the pandemic, the filmmakers could not finish work on Tarak’s first look. The team also posted an official announcement regarding the same. Tarak also shared a note for his fans on Twitter.

Rakul Preet Singh, Sudheer Babu, Khushbu Sundar and S Thaman among others also wished Jr NTR.

Jr NTR’s Nannaku Prematho co-star Rakul Preet Singh tweeted, “Happppy happy bdayyyy @tarak9999 wishing you a fabulous year and great health . May all your dreams n desires come true. Keep killing it with your outstanding work .”

Sharing a photo in which Jr NTR can be seen showing off his abs, Sudheer Babu wrote, “A very talented member to share the club with. Great work this is @tarak9999 … Happy Birthday man”

Anil Ravipudi shared throwback pictures from the sets of Pataas. Along with the photos, he wrote, “My first film clap by @tarak9999 for #Pataas under @ntrartsofficial will always be memorable to me. Wish you a Very Happy Birthday Tarak garu.”

Jr NTR’s brother Kalyanram Nandamuri shared an adorable picture on his brother’s birthday.

“Dear @tarak9999 wishing you a very very happy birthday..may you be blessed forever with success, happiness and good health. Continue mesmerizing us with your talent and smile. Loads of love from one of your diehard fan,” tweeted Khushbu Sundar.

Music director SS Thaman wrote on Twitter, “Many many more happy returns @tarak9999 can’t wait to c you Anna.”

Filmmaker Meher Ramesh posted on Twitter, “Dear @tarak9999 wish you Health,Wealth,Success &Peace throughout. Waiting for KomaRAM Bheem #RRRMovie”

Actor Eesha Rebba wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday Dear Tarak. Have a wonderful n healthy Birthday Now n Forever!”

Actor Payal Ghosh mentioned in a tweet, “Happy Birthday Co-star @tarak9999 I hope your special day will bring you lots of happiness, love, and fun. … Stay safe #HappyBirthdayNTR”

