Jr NTR birthday: SS Rajamouli, Samantha Akkineni and others wish Tarak

Jr NTR aka Tarak, who is presently busy with the shoot of multi-starrer RRR, turned 36 today. On the occasion, his colleagues flooded social media with birthday wishes.

RRR director SS Rajamouli, who has already given three hits with Tarak, took to Facebook to wish him. He wrote, “Wishing my Bheem, dearest Tarak, a very Happy Birthday.” Ram Charan, who is playing Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR, also took to Facebook to convey his wishes. He posted, “Wish you a very Happy Birthday Jr NTR Wishing you all the Happiness, Health, Wealth and Success in life.. Stay blessed!!”

Sunil, who shared screen space with Jr NTR in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, tweeted, “Wishing Young Tiger @tarak9999 a very Happy Birthday. Stay blessed brother.” Kajal Aggarwal, who starred opposite Tarak in films such as Temper, Brindavanam and Baadshah, wished him on her Twitter page. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday @tarak9999 have the best one ever and keep spreading that positive radiance! Stay blessed.”

Happy happy birthday @tarak9999 have the best one ever and keep spreading that positive radiance! Stay blessed. 💕💕 — Sita Mahalakshmi (@MsKajalAggarwal) May 20, 2019

Wish u a super year with Mr C 😉 🎂 #ramcharan pic.twitter.com/XuUoJhsarv — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) May 20, 2019

RRR producers tweeted, “Wishing our ferocious and powerful, Komaram Bheem a very Happy Birthday. We wish you a happening year ahead!”

Valmiki director Harish Shankar described Jr NTR as “a unique actor of our generation”. He posted on Twitter, “Many more happy returns to the pride of Telugu Cinema a unique actor of our generations @tarak9999 wishing you loads of success Tiger.” Producer Swapna Dutt Chalasani wished him on Twitter with a pic. She wrote, “Lion with a golden heart..happy bday @tarak9999.”

Music director Devi Sri Prasad, who delivered chartbusters in Tarak’s films Adhurs, Oosaravelli, Baadshah and Janatha Garage, wished him too. He wrote, “HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to my Dearest Brother & Friend YOUNG TIGER @tarak9999! A Mindblowing Actor & A Loving Human!! Always Keep Rockingg & Roaring Dear Tigerrrrrrrr !!! Loads of Love to You!!”

KS Ravindra aka Bobby, the director of NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa, tweeted, “Many happy returns of the day to the pride of Telugu Cinema. It’s a bliss to every director to work with him. May he have a long life and entertain us more and more. Have a great year ahead @tarak9999.”

Actor Manchu Manoj also shares his birthday with Jr NTR. On the occasion, Rana Daggubati wrote on Twitter, “Happy happy brothers @tarak9999 and @HeroManoj1 Rock on.”

Wishing you an amazing year @tarak9999 .. May you grow from strength to strength. Eagerly waiting for #RRR to watch you light up the screen with your amazingnesssss. 🙏🤗 #HappyBirthdayNTR — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 20, 2019

Actor Samantha Akkineni, who was seen opposite Jr NTR in Janatha Garage, sent him birthday wishes too. She shared on Twitter, “Wishing you an amazing year @tarak9999 .. May you grow from strength to strength. Eagerly waiting for #RRR to watch you light up the screen with your amazingnesssss.”