On Jr NTR’s birthday, SS Rajamouli’s RRR to reveal a new poster of Komaram Bheem

The makers of the upcoming film RRR, which is short for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, on Wednesday said they will release a new character poster of Komaram Bheem on the occasion of Jr NTR’s birthday. “Unveiling @tarak9999 as INTENSE #KomaramBheem tomorrow, 10 AM. #RRRMovie. We urge all fans to stay home, stay safe and not to come out to celebrate! (sic),” read a post on the film’s Twitter handle.

Last year, the filmmakers had released a teaser introducing Tarak’s Komaram Bheem character from the film. The iconic tribal leader was presented in a mould of a superhero, much like Ram Charan’s Alluri Sitarama Raju. The highlight of the character reveal was Tarak’s muscular transformation. However, the teaser had also become a subject of controversy for showing Komaram Bheem sporting a skull cap. So it will be interesting to see what the filmmakers have in store for the fans this time.

Besides Tarak and Ram Charan, the film also stars Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. British actor Olivia Morris, Hollywood actor Ray Stevenson, Irish actor Alison Doody have also played key roles in the film, which is estimated to have cost more than Rs 300 crore to its producers, DVV Entertainments.

RRR, which is helmed by SS Rajamouli, is a fictional story based on real-life tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Set in British India, the original Telugu film will also release in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and several other Indian languages. The film is expected to hit the screens on October 13.