Jr NTR becomes first Indian to own Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule, check out actor’s viral photo

Wednesday, August 25, 2021
If the reports are to be believed, Jr NTR is presently attending the shoots of his reality game show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu in a studio in Hyderabad by taking rides in his new car.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
August 25, 2021 4:17:33 pm
Jr NTR Lamborghini Urus Graphite CapsuleJr NTR with his new Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule SUV. (Photo: ManobalaV/Twitter)

Jr NTR recently purchased a luxurious Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule limited edition SUV and became the first Indian to own it. He was recently spotted flaunting the car along with actor Srikanth Meka in a new photo, and the snap has gone viral on social media.

Reportedly, the SUV costs more than Rs 3 crore, and it is powered with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine developing 650hp and 850Nm to reach a top speed of 305kph and a 0-100kph sprint time of just 3.6 seconds.

Also Read |Ram Charan, Jr NTR bring RRR charm on Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, check out first promo

If the reports are to be believed, Tarak is seen driving to the shoots of his reality game show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu in the new car.

On the work front, Jr NTR recently wrapped up the final schedule of SS Rajamouli’s magnum-opus RRR in Ukraine. The patriotic period drama also co-stars Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris, and it is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 13. But the team is likely to postpone its release to 2022 due to uncertainty in the opening of cinema theatres across the country. However, an official confirmation on the postponement of film’s release is awaited.

