Aravindha Sametha trailer: Jr NTR, Pooja Hegde share a sweet chemistry

Aravindha Sametha trailer: Jr NTR as Aravindha is convincing. Aravindha Sametha trailer: Jr NTR as Aravindha is convincing.

The trailer of actor Jr NTR’s upcoming film Aravindha Sametha was released on Tuesday. Judging from the trailer, the film follows the inner struggle of the hero who is torn between violence and grace. The trailer opens with a seemingly innocent Veera Raghava Reddy (Jr NTR), trying to impress his crush Aravindha (Pooja Hegde). And moments later, he his slaughtering people.

Going by the trailer, Aravindha sets Veera on a path to self-discovery and end the violence that his being passed down in his family for generations. Pooja Hegde is, indeed, one of the highlights of the trailer, apart from Jr NTR’s screen presence, S Thaman’s score and Trivikram Srinivas’s dialogues.

Aravinda Sametha is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film marks the director’s maiden collaboration with Jr NTR.

Jr NTR has undergone an impressive physical transformation for his role in the film. He worked with celebrity fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens for months to get ripped for the upcoming action entertainer. The first look poster offered a sneak peek at the actor’s chiseled physique.

Aravindha Sametha also stars Eesha Rebba, Sunil, Jagapati Babu, Naga Babu, Rao Ramesh, Supriya Pathak, Sithara and Brahmaji among others. The film will hit the screens on October 12.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd