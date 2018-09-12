Jr NTR dons an uber cool look in new Aravindha Sametha poster

Jr NTR will be sen next in the Trivikram directorial. Jr NTR will be sen next in the Trivikram directorial.

After the angry young man avatar in the teaser, Jr NTR today presented his uber cool look with a new poster of Aravindham Sametha. The Trivikram directorial will have its audio release on September 20.

The poster was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh who wrote, “Jr #NTR… New poster of #Telugu film #AravindhaSametha… Directed by Trivikram Srinivas… Music by Thaman… Audio album will be out on 20 Sept 2018.”

Jr #NTR… New poster of #Telugu film #AravindhaSametha… Directed by Trivikram Srinivas… Music by Thaman… Audio album will be out on 20 Sept 2018. pic.twitter.com/YD7m2i0pVo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2018

Aravindham Sametha marks the first collaboration of Jr NTR and Trivikram. The director’s filmography boasts of hits such as A Aa…, S/O Satyamurthy, Attarintiki Daredi and Julai among others.

Earlier, the makers released a teaser of the film, giving a glimpse of Jr NTR’s character. The video was released on the occasion of Independence Day. In the 52-second long clip of the Trivikram Srinivas film, we got to see Jr NTR unleash his inner beast, with some high-octane action. The ‘young tiger’ had earlier whipped himself into shape with celebrity trainer Lloyd Stevens.

Aravindham Sametha also stars Pooja Hegde.

Post Aravindham Sametha, Jr NTR, who was last seen in a triple role in Jai Lava Kusa, will feature in Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli’s film, also starring Ram Charan.

On the personal front, the actor recently became a father for the second time. He also shared a photo, thanking fans for their love and wishes.

