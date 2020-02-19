Jr NTR and Trivikram join hands for NTR 30

Jr NTR and Trivikram have previously collaborated on 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. Jr NTR and Trivikram have previously collaborated on 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

Jr NTR’s 30th film tentatively titled NTR 30 was announced on Wednesday. According to a tweet from the production house Haarika and Hassine Creations, Jr NTR will once again team up with director Trivikram for the project. Tarak and Trivikram have previously collaborated on 2018 film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava.

NTR’s brother Nandamuri Kalyanram is co-producing the project under his NTR Arts banner, and the makers are aiming for a Summer 2021 release.

Haarika and Hassine Creations took to their Twitter handle and wrote, “The BIG announcement you all have been waiting for is here!! Young Tiger @tarak9999 & #Trivikram garu are coming together again for #NTR30 & it will be produced by @haarikahassine along with @NTRArtsOfficial! @NANDAMURIKALYANRAM.”

Incidentally, February 19 also marks the birth anniversary of Nandamuri Janakiram, the elder brother of Tarak and Kalyanram. Janakiram passed away on December 6, 2014 in a road accident.

If sources are to be believed, the makers are considering Ayinanu Poyiraavale Hasthinaku as the title.

On the work front, Jr NTR is presently busy with SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Set in the pre-independence era, RRR presents the actor as Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Sita Ramaraju. This period drama is scheduled for a worldwide release on January 8, 2021.

