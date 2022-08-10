Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR’s television premiere date announced

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, had a terrific run at the box office raking in hundreds of crores from across the world. Now, after striking gold at theatres, the period action-drama is all set to premiere on small screens on the eve of Independence Day. The Telugu version of the film will air on August 14 on Star Maa, while the Hindi version will be air on the same day on Zee Cinema.

The channels announced the premiere date on their respective Twitter handles.

Earlier, RRR premiered on two OTT platforms. While the Telugu version is streaming on ZEE5, the Hindi version can be watched on Netflix.

Loosely based on the story of Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, RRR had its worldwide theatrical release on March 24. The film has reportedly raked in about Rs 1000 crore at the box office. It also received a great response from the global audience.

Talking about the reception from the West, SS Rajamouli told Russo Brothers in an interaction, “I was surprised with the reception from the West. A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn’t think I could make a film for western sensibilities. I never believed in myself. So, when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it and word-of-mouth started increasing when critics started giving good reviews… I was really, really surprised and it wouldn’t have been possible without Netflix, and for that, I have great regard for them.”

With music from MM Keeravani, RRR also has Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani and Olivia Morris in prominent roles.