scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer RRR’s television premiere date announced

The Telugu version of RRR will air on Star Maa, while the Hindi version will be premiere on Zee Cinema.

By: Entertainment Desk | Chennai |
August 10, 2022 6:48:10 pm
RRR movieRam Charan and Jr NTR in RRR.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, had a terrific run at the box office raking in hundreds of crores from across the world. Now, after striking gold at theatres, the period action-drama is all set to premiere on small screens on the eve of Independence Day. The Telugu version of the film will air on August 14 on Star Maa, while the Hindi version will be air on the same day on Zee Cinema.

The channels announced the premiere date on their respective Twitter handles.

Earlier, RRR premiered on two OTT platforms. While the Telugu version is streaming on ZEE5, the Hindi version can be watched on Netflix.

Loosely based on the story of Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, RRR had its worldwide theatrical release on March 24. The film has reportedly raked in about Rs 1000 crore at the box office. It also received a great response from the global audience.

ALSO READ |SS Rajamouli reflects on RRR’s success in the West, says he’s ‘angry’ at Netflix but praises streamer for taking the film worldwide

Talking about the reception from the West, SS Rajamouli told Russo Brothers in an interaction, “I was surprised with the reception from the West. A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn’t think I could make a film for western sensibilities. I never believed in myself. So, when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it and word-of-mouth started increasing when critics started giving good reviews… I was really, really surprised and it wouldn’t have been possible without Netflix, and for that, I have great regard for them.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: ‘The rupee is a better-performing currency against t...
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid Bihar drama, will Harivansh step down as Deputy ...
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDAPremium
Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’Premium
Customs to airlines: Give details of foreign travellers for ‘risk analysis’

With music from MM Keeravani, RRR also has Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani and Olivia Morris in prominent roles.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 06:48:10 pm

Most Popular

1

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

2

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

3

Comedian Raju Srivastava suffers heart attack, admitted to AIIMS

4

International media reviews Laal Singh Chaddha: Film hailed for handling its 'emotional beats tactically', Aamir Khan fails to impress

5

Supreme Court grants bail to activist Varavara Rao on medical grounds

Featured Stories

Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
Nitish's break-up with BJP: Bihar is set for Mandal 2.0 politics
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...
After betrayal in Bihar, Nitish Kumar will go down in posterity as a self...
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independen...
Explained: History of popular slogans raised during the Indian independen...
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Common charger for all devices: What govt wants, what it means for industry
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
Less than a week to go for Independence Day, tiranga politics gains momentum
AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Arvind Kejr...
AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Arvind Kejr...
Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader
Opinion

Nitish will go down in posterity as a self-serving leader

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

DCW head seeks FIR against Shaktimaan actor for ‘misogynistic comments’

20 in last decade, latest K'taka murders fit a 'communal' pattern

20 in last decade, latest K'taka murders fit a 'communal' pattern

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China
Explained

Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China

AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Kejriwal today

AAP turns focus to businessmen in Gujarat, third town hall by Kejriwal today

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response
Express Opinion

Chinese vessels in Indian Ocean: India needs calibrated response

Premium
Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Popular diabetes drug found to contain potential carcinogen

Dark matter: An invisible glue that may not even exist

Dark matter: An invisible glue that may not even exist

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Trishala Dutt turns 34: Here are 10 photos of Sanjay Dutt with his daughter
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 10: Latest News
Advertisement