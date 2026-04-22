Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel lock June 11 next year as the release date for NTRxNeel

On Tuesday, Jr NTR took to social media to confirm what his fans have been waiting to hear. NTRxNeel, his upcoming film with director Prashanth Neel, will release in theatres across the world on June 11, 2027. The actor posted a new poster with the words “HIS REIGN… HIS SOIL… JUNE 11, 2027… IT IS…. #NTRNeel,” and production house Mythri Movie Makers followed with a similar announcement on Instagram.

The poster itself features Jr NTR in silhouette, standing on rocky ground against a dusty sky. It says little about the story, but it does a clean job of setting a mood. That, in a lot of ways, is Prashanth Neel’s calling card. Along with the release date, the makers confirmed that the first glimpse of the film will be out on Jr NTR’s 43rd birthday.

What makes this announcement bigger than usual

The date itself is news, but the context around it is what makes this announcement worth sitting with for a moment.

Jr NTR’s last solo lead Telugu film was Devara: Part 1, which released on September 27, 2024. The Koratala Siva directorial had him playing dual roles and opened to strong numbers, collecting over 140 crore rupees worldwide on its opening day alone, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

After Devara, he appeared in War 2, a Hindi action film directed by Ayan Mukerji, which released on August 14, 2025, as part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. He was not the solo lead there, he shared the film with Hrithik Roshan.

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So when NTRxNeel arrives in June 2027, it will have been close to three years since Jr NTR last fronted a Telugu film on his own.

A production that has been pushed more than once

The path to June 11, 2027 was not direct. The film was originally planned for a Sankranti 2026 release, which is typically a lucrative window for big Telugu productions. That plan was then revised to June 25, 2026. Now, with both shooting and post-production still underway, the date has moved again, this time to 2027.

The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, and T-Series is presenting it. Reports suggest the film’s official title is Dragon, though the makers have continued to officially refer to it only as NTRxNeel. The project is described as a period action drama aimed at audiences across India and beyond.

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A crowded year ahead

2027 is shaping up to be one of the busiest years Telugu cinema has seen in a while, and NTRxNeel will have serious company. The year begins with Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, which is expected to arrive around March. April belongs to what is arguably the most anticipated Telugu film in years, Varanasi, where Mahesh Babu teams up with SS Rajamouli for their first collaboration together. Varanasi is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027, coinciding with the Ugadi festival, and is being shot in the Telugu language with dubbed versions planned across several other languages.