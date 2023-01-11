As Jr NTR’s accent at Golden Globes 2023 is mocked, Gulshan Devaiah says ‘let him try to spread his wings, fly’

It’s a historic day for India as SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan and JR NTR, bagged the Golden Globe for the song Naatu Naatu. While congratulations have been pouring in from all quarters, there were many questions raised on JR NTR’s accent, as he spoke to reporters on the Red Carpet. However, Gulshan Devaiah stepped in to defend the actor, and said that it wasn’t as ‘bad’ as people were making it out to be.

Gulshan Devaiah tweeted, “I think NTR’s accent is firstly not as bad as people are making it out to be, secondly it’s a calculated PR strategy. Take it easy..let him try to spread his wings & fly. It’s good for Indian cinema if he breaks through the Hollywood global market. We all stand to gain from it.”

On the other hand, author and film critic Aseem Chhabra, shared a video of NTR Jr talking at the red carpet and wrote, “That accent?”

In the video, NTR Jr tells the reporter, “It can’t get better than this. The West accepting us? America, the Mecca of filmmaking? Here we are at the Globes, what can else we ask for, truly honoured.”

RRR song “Naatu Naatu” was competing against Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick and “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. The film was also nominated for Best Non English Language film, but lost to Argentina 1985.

RRR expanded into a phenomenon in the US after it was released on Netflix, this year. After impressing innumerable Western filmmakers and cultivating an ardent fan-base, the historical epic garnered nominations at the Critics Choice Awards in addition to its two nods at the Globes. It has been shortlisted in one category at the Oscars, and the BAFTAs, with complete Academy Award nominations to be out on January 24. Rajamouli recently won the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle award for Best Director, while RRR found spots on many American critics’ top 10 lists.