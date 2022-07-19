scorecardresearch
Gremlins director Joe Dante calls SS Rajamouli’s RRR a ‘brutal portrait of British colonization’: ‘You’ve never seen anything quite like it’

SS Rajamouli's RRR has found a new lease of life with the mainstream audience in the US after the Hindi version of the movie was made available for streaming on Netflix.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan from an action scene of RRR.

Hollywood filmmaker Joe Dante has joined the growing band of international filmmakers who have fallen in love with director SS Rajamouli‘s latest blockbuster RRR. The director, of blockbusters such as Gremlins and Small Soldiers to name a few, couldn’t recommend this film enough to his followers on social media. He even mentioned the drive-in theatre that’s screening RRR in Los Angeles in his post.

While Joe Dante gave big thumbs up to all the action, dance and melodrama that RRR offered, he also thought it was a ‘brutal portrait of the horrors of British colonization.’ He recommended it as a movie to mark ‘the Queen’s Jubilee!’

“RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) is maybe the best Bollywood movie I’ve seen. It was certainly the most expensive. It’s made to be seen on the Big Screen, and is currently playing in LA at the Alamo Drafthouse Los Angeles! Now it’s available on Netflix and it’s really quite something–a ridiculously melodramatic and violent, often cartoony period CGI fest that often recalls John Woo (among numerous other influences) but manages to remain continually enthralling over its action packed 3 hour(!) running time, complete with the expected song interludes and a pulsing score. I bet you’ve never seen anything quite like it. And if there’s ever been a more brutal portrait of the horrors of British colonization, I missed it. Highly recommended for the Queen’s Jubilee!,” he wrote on his Facebook post.

Some Facebook users were quick to point out that RRR was not a Bollywood movie but a Telugu movie dubbed in Hindi.

RRR has found a new lease of life with the mainstream audience in the US after the Hindi version of the movie was made available for streaming on Netflix. Hollywood filmmaker Scott Derrickson of Doctor Strange fame heaped praises on the movie while recommending it to his followers.

Written and directed by Rajamouli, RRR is set against the backdrop of the 1920s, when the British were at the height of their power. The movie tells the tale of two tribal warriors who lead a revolt against the British might for freedom and companionship. The film stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles.

