scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
MUST READ

Jersey will always be my love: Nani

Nani's Jersey received two awards at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony held on Monday.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
Updated: October 26, 2021 2:49:23 pm
Nani Jersey movieNani played the lead role in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Jersey. (Photos: NameisNani/Twitter, gowtam19/Twitter)

Critically acclaimed Telugu movie Jersey received awards in the Best Telugu Film and Best Editing categories at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony held on Monday.

Elated with the recognition for his movie Jersey, director Gowtam Tinnanuri took to his Twitter handle and shared the photo of the medal. Along with the photo, he wrote, “You are the reason and this one is only for you sir @NameisNani. Thank you everyone for love and support.”

Replying to Gowtam’s tweet, Nani wrote, “Thank you for everything gautam. Proud of you and our team. Jersey will always be my love (sic).”

Jersey, starring Nani, Shraddha Srinath, Ronit Kamra and Sathyaraj, was released on April 19, 2019. It was lauded by the audience and critics alike.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

The film has been remade in Hindi, with Shahid Kapoor stepping into Nani’s shoes. The Hindi version of Jersey will release on December 31, 2021.

On the work front, Gowtam Tinnanuri will join hands with Ram Charan for a UV Creations production. Nani has Shyam Singha Roy, Ante Sundaraniki, and Dasara in the pipeline.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Entertainment

Photos

DeepikDeepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, 15 celebrity photos 660a Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, 15 celebrity photos
Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor: 15 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Must Read

Oct 26: Latest News