Jersey will always be my love: Nani

Critically acclaimed Telugu movie Jersey received awards in the Best Telugu Film and Best Editing categories at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony held on Monday.

Elated with the recognition for his movie Jersey, director Gowtam Tinnanuri took to his Twitter handle and shared the photo of the medal. Along with the photo, he wrote, “You are the reason and this one is only for you sir @NameisNani. Thank you everyone for love and support.”

Replying to Gowtam’s tweet, Nani wrote, “Thank you for everything gautam. Proud of you and our team. Jersey will always be my love (sic).”

Thank you for everything gautam. Proud of you and our team. Jersey will always be my love 🤍@gowtam19 https://t.co/BRIYFF4o1q — Nani (@NameisNani) October 26, 2021

Jersey, starring Nani, Shraddha Srinath, Ronit Kamra and Sathyaraj, was released on April 19, 2019. It was lauded by the audience and critics alike.

The film has been remade in Hindi, with Shahid Kapoor stepping into Nani’s shoes. The Hindi version of Jersey will release on December 31, 2021.

On the work front, Gowtam Tinnanuri will join hands with Ram Charan for a UV Creations production. Nani has Shyam Singha Roy, Ante Sundaraniki, and Dasara in the pipeline.