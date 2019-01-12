Jersey teaser: Nani starrer sports drama looks inspiring

After the successful multi-starrer Devadas actor Nani will be now seen as a cricketer in the upcoming sports drama Jersey. The makers of the movie unveiled the teaser on Saturday.

Nani also took to Twitter to share the Jersey teaser. “No singles. No doubles. Straight out of the group. Written & directed by Gowtam Thinnanuri. An Anirudh Ravichander musical. Sankranthi wishes to all. Jersey teaser,” he captioned the video.

Going by the Jersey teaser, the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial looks like an intense narrative with high emotional quotient.

The teaser shows the visuals of a cricket ground, cricket pitches with voice-overs suggesting that 36 is not the age to play professional sports as many people retire by this age. Nani’s character is motivated to make it on the field. The trailer ends with the words, “There are people who lost by giving up, but there is no one who lost while trying.”

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments banner, the movie is scheduled for an April release.

Speaking about Jersey, a source exclusively told indianexpress.com, “80 percent of the shooting part has been completed and the filming will be wrapped up by February first week. The tentative release date for Jersey is April 19.

The film also stars Shraddha Srinath.