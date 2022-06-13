Jersey star Nani on north and south cinema debate: ‘This divide is stupid, cinema is winning’

Telugu actor Nani recently opened up about the North vs South cinema debate which has been on the rise since films like KGF Chapter 2 and RRR have smashed the box office, even as Hindi movies churned from Bollywood continue to underperform.

Speaking to PTI about the subject, the Jersey star said, “This divide is stupid. With whatever is happening now, cinema is winning. We are naming ourselves – Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood – these are like borrowed names from Hollywood. I don’t understand why we call ourselves different industries. The languages may be different but we are one nation.”

Nani also opened up about the term pan-India and said a good film that does well across the country is a pan-India movie in the true sense of the term.

“When a film is exciting and creates the right presence across India, it’s a pan-India film. Not because we are releasing it everywhere. A film which is loved by the audience everywhere is a true pan-India film. We need to concentrate on making a great film so people across the country would love it,” the actor added.

On the work front, Nani stars in the recently released romantic comedy, titled Ante Sundaraniki, which has been helmed by Vivek Athreya.