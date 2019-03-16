Jersey new photos: Nani fits perfectly in a cricketer’s role

Nani is all geared up for his upcoming Telugu film, Jersey, that is scheduled to release on April 19. The premise has caught the attention of cricket fans as the movie is based on the true life of the late cricketer Raman Lamba and is set in 1996.

Written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film stars Shraddha Srinath opposite Nani, while Sathyaraj, Brahmaji and Ronit Kamra will be seen playing pivotal roles. Based on the trailer of Jersey, the film looks like it will be an inspiring tale with an emotional angle. Jersey tackles the concept of late bloomers and Nani will be seen as a 36-year-old Ranji cricket player who wants to achieve his dream of becoming an Indian cricket player.

Check out new photos from the film Jersey:

The movie is bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments. Music director Anirudh Ravichandran has composed the music and Sanu Varghese is cranking the camera for the film.

On the work front, Nani has signed up for a film with director Vikram K Kumar that is tentatively titled ‘Gang Leader’.