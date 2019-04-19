Toggle Menu
Jersey, Kanchana 3, Vellaipookal and Mehandi Circus movie review and release: LIVE UPDATES

Here's what celebrities, critics and fans are saying about Jersey, Kanchana 3, Vellaipookal and Mehandi Circus.

Nani
Nani starrer Jersey is the big Telugu release this week.

It’s Friday again and it’s that time of the week when you decide which film to watch this weekend. For the Telugu audience, the answer is plain and simple: Jersey. The film is a sports drama that revolves around a father’s efforts to overcome his self-pity and be a hero in the eyes of his son. The trailer garnered very positive reactions from viewers as it promised a heartwarming film.

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey has Nani in the lead role. The film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Sathyaraj, Brahmaji, Subbaraju and Rahul Ramakrishna among others. Judging from the trailer, the film follows the story of a promising cricket talent who loses his way due to some reasons.

Tamil movie audiences, however, have a few options at the box office this weekend: a horror-comedy (Kanchana 3), an investigative thriller (Vellaipookal) and a romantic entertainer (Mehandi Circus).

Choreographer-turned-director Raghava Lawrence is back with a new installment of his successful horror-comedy franchise, Muni/Kanchana. The film stars Vedhika, Devadarshini, Sriman, Manobala, Kovai Sarala, Sathyaraj, Oviya, Soori, Kabir Duhan Singh and Yogi Babu among others.

Vellaipookal will be seasoned comedian Vivekh’s comeback film as a protagonist. Set in the United States, the film follows an investigation led by Vivekh’s character, who is a retired Tamil Nadu police officer. The film is directed by newcomer Vivek Elangovan.

Mehandi Circus is a promising venture by debutant director Raju Saravananan. The film is scripted by acclaimed writer Raju Murugan, who gave us Joker, the most heart-wrenching film of 2016.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Jersey, Kanchana 3, Vellaipookal and Mehandi Circus.

Vennela Kishore on Jersey

Vennela Kishore posted on Twitter, "Wishing all the success to @NameisNani bhayyoo and the whole #Jersey team.."

Jersey, Kanchana 3, Vellaipookal and Mehandi Circus will face competition from Bollywood film Kalank, starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Sanjay Dutt among others, which opened on April 17 to mixed reviews.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote in her review, “The promise Kalank holds out is frittered away in its inordinate length, which you start feeling quite soon after it opens. The pace slows so often that you are left admiring the period detailing from the 1944-45-46 years, in the movie’s havelis and ‘bazaars’ and newspaper offices. That and the slack treatment: a film like this should also have the tools to ramp up the drama and be consistent with it.”

She added, “Kalank doesn’t really lift off the screen. The whole feels like a giant set, stately and ponderous and minus impact; the characters all costumed and perfumed and largely life-less, sparking only in bits and pieces. As a character says, two-thirds into the film, ‘yeh kissa yahin nipat jaata’.”

