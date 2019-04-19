Jersey, Kanchana 3, Vellaipookal and Mehandi Circus movie review and release: LIVE UPDATES

It’s Friday again and it’s that time of the week when you decide which film to watch this weekend. For the Telugu audience, the answer is plain and simple: Jersey. The film is a sports drama that revolves around a father’s efforts to overcome his self-pity and be a hero in the eyes of his son. The trailer garnered very positive reactions from viewers as it promised a heartwarming film.

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey has Nani in the lead role. The film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Sathyaraj, Brahmaji, Subbaraju and Rahul Ramakrishna among others. Judging from the trailer, the film follows the story of a promising cricket talent who loses his way due to some reasons.

Tamil movie audiences, however, have a few options at the box office this weekend: a horror-comedy (Kanchana 3), an investigative thriller (Vellaipookal) and a romantic entertainer (Mehandi Circus).

Choreographer-turned-director Raghava Lawrence is back with a new installment of his successful horror-comedy franchise, Muni/Kanchana. The film stars Vedhika, Devadarshini, Sriman, Manobala, Kovai Sarala, Sathyaraj, Oviya, Soori, Kabir Duhan Singh and Yogi Babu among others.

Vellaipookal will be seasoned comedian Vivekh’s comeback film as a protagonist. Set in the United States, the film follows an investigation led by Vivekh’s character, who is a retired Tamil Nadu police officer. The film is directed by newcomer Vivek Elangovan.

Mehandi Circus is a promising venture by debutant director Raju Saravananan. The film is scripted by acclaimed writer Raju Murugan, who gave us Joker, the most heart-wrenching film of 2016.