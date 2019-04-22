Jersey box office collection Day 3: Audience embraces Nani starrer

Nani’s film Jersey continues to receive love from the audience. The sports drama is benefitting from good word-of-mouth promotion. Not just the audience but even Tollywood celebrities are heaping praise on the film that opened to positive reviews.

Advertising

Post the film release, the team got together under one roof to celebrate Jersey’s success.

Actor Shraddha Srinath shared a few photos on Twitter and wrote, “Celebrating last night with the heroes of #Jersey. My gratitude to the audiences for loving our film and for making it such a huge success. The fact that our director @gowtam19 is smiling is a huuuge deal 🙈 @NameisNani @SitharaEnts”

Nani’s film has been receiving immense love from the audience, critics and even Tollywood actors.

Celebrating last night with the heroes of #Jersey. My gratitude to the audiences for loving our film and for making it such a huge success. The fact that our director @gowtam19 is smiling is a huuuge deal 🙈 @NameisNani @SitharaEnts pic.twitter.com/Q2s3XHzleB — Shraddha Srinath (@ShraddhaSrinath) April 20, 2019

#Jersey has crossed the 500 K $ gross mark in the #USA. Huge Satday expected.. More milestones to come.. @NameisNani scores a sixer literally 👌@ShraddhaSrinath @gowtam19 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 20, 2019 Advertising

Jr NTR took to Twitter and wrote an overwhelming message for the Jersey team, appreciating Nani’s work in the film. He mentioned, “#Jersey is an outstanding film that took me on a roller coaster ride. Hats off to Gautam Tinnanuri for choosing such a subject and executing it with conviction and brilliance. Kudos to the cast and crew who excelled and supported Gautam’s vision. Bro @NameisNani , you have hit the ball out of the park with a stellar performance! Brilliant, Brilliant, BRILLIANT! I will cherish your performance for a long time to come and I am super proud of you #Jersey”

Meanwhile, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave a positive review to Nani’s film.

“Gowtam exactly knows how much of cricket should be shown at a given point in the narration, so that the game doesn’t overshadow the human drama. The majority of the first half, we just get a few scenes of Arjun showing off his batting skills. Gowtam Tinnanuri saves the best-choreographed sporting moments for the second half. I can easily say that Jersey is one of the best sports dramas of the decade. Gowtam makes the viewing experience uplifting by highlighting the little expressions of his characters, a trick which is equivalent to a thousand words,” he mentioned in the review.