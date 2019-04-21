Jersey box office collection Day 2: Nani starrer off to a good start

Telugu sports drama Jersey is off to a good start at the box office. The Nani and Shraddha Srinath starrer is getting strong word-of-mouth promotion early in its theatrical run.

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film stars Sathyaraj, Sampath Raj, Brahmaji, Subbaraju and Ronit Kamra among others.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, “Extraordinary reviews and WOM for @NameisNani ‘s #Jersey. Movie is off to a great start at the Box office everywhere.. @ShraddhaSrinath @anirudhofficial.”

Jersey has done well in terms of critical reviews.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave it 4 stars. He wrote, “Not just drama, Jersey has enough cricketing moments to draw you to the edge of the seat. Gowtam exactly knows how much of cricket should be shown at a given point in the narration, so that the game doesn’t overshadow the human drama. The majority of the first half, we just get a few scenes of Arjun showing off his batting skills. Gowtam Tinnanuri saves the best-choreographed sporting moments for the second half. I can easily say that Jersey is one of the best sports dramas of the decade.”

“Gowtam makes the viewing experience uplifting by highlighting the little expressions of his characters, a trick which is equivalent to a thousand words,” he added.

Due to strong buzz, Jersey is expected to do well over the weekend.