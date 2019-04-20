Jersey box office collection Day 1: Nani starrer to have a good opening

Toggle Menu
Jersey box office collection Day 1: This Nani starrer is expected to have a good start at the box office, not just because of the attention its trailer received but also due to the positive reviews it has gotten from the critics.

Jersey is a Telugu sports drama starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles. Sathyaraj, Sampath Raj, Brahmaji, Subbaraju and Ronit Kamra make up the supporting cast. Director Gowtham Tinnanuri has also written the screenplay of the film.

Jersey is expected to have a good start at the box office, not just because of the attention its trailer received but also due to the positive reviews it has gotten from the critics.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala had earlier tweeted, “Extraordinary reviews and WOM for @NameisNani ‘s #Jersey. Movie is off to a great start at the Box office everywhere..”

Jersey’s critical reception has been mostly positive so far. Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave it 4 stars.

He wrote, “Not just drama, Jersey has enough cricketing moments to draw you to the edge of the seat. Gowtam exactly knows how much of cricket should be shown at a given point in the narration, so that the game doesn’t overshadow the human drama. The majority of the first half, we just get a few scenes of Arjun showing off his batting skills. Gowtam Tinnanuri saves the best-choreographed sporting moments for the second half. I can easily say that Jersey is one of the best sports dramas of the decade.”

“Gowtam makes the viewing experience uplifting by highlighting the little expressions of his characters, a trick which is equivalent to a thousand words,” Manoj added.

