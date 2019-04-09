Jersey is the most beautiful film of my career: Nani

Actor Nani is gearing up for the release of his sports drama Jersey on April 19. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath. The film’s producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Nani recently interacted with the media in Hyderabad.

Advertising

Nani, who plays a cricketer named Arjun in the film, said, “The title Jersey is not just about the shirt the cricketers wear. There is a great emotion behind it.”

He added, “The entire team has been busy with post-production, and we have finally become free now. Jersey is the most beautiful, heart-touching and magical film of my career. I have watched Jersey nearly 20 times. And, I think everyone who sees the film will forget Nani, and they will only see the character Arjun. This film has given me the utmost satisfaction as an actor. Everyone is assuming that the film is all about cricket, but there is a surprise waiting out there. This is a highly emotional film.”

Check out photos of Nani and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi from the media interaction in Hyderabad:

Advertising

Producer Suryadevara Nagavamsi said, “The film’s trailer will be released at 9 am on April 12. We have planned a grand pre-release event for the film on April 15. People have been asking me about the reports on the postponement of Jersey’s release. But we are going to hit the screens as scheduled on April 19. We are happy with how the film has shaped up and we are excited to be giving something new to the Telugu audience.”

The music of Jersey has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.