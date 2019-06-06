JD Chakravarthy: Hippi sheds light on how today’s youth thinks

Actor JD Chakravarthy is making his comeback to Telugu cinema with an interesting role in RX100 fame Kartikeya’s latest film Hippi. The actor met journalists ahead of the film’s release.

What took you so long to come back to Telugu films?

I am not saying that the scripts I heard were bad but they did not excite me. I get good scripts and too many of the bad scripts. So, I choose very few projects to work on. In recent times, Hippi is the only Telugu film that excited me.

What about Hippi convinced you?

I liked the way Hippi sheds light on how the youth of today thinks and acts. Hence, I got onboard. When director TN Krishna narrated the story of Hippi, I got hooked to it. And even more to my character. In my view, if a story is good, then everything related to it automatically looks good.

What is your role in Hippi?

I play a playboy kind of character. My character is the CEO of a company. He does not believe in love but in lust. He believes that only good people should get married.

In recent times, adult content has increased in films.

Maybe the lust quotient in films has increased but I believe, no matter what, nothing works if there is no emotion in a film. Be it love, action, comedy or anything, no film can achieve success only with the lust factor.

If you see Arjun Reddy and RX100, they are very strong emotion based films. Lust is just a small element in these films. Hippi too might look like a bold film but it has a strong emotional quotient. I am sure the audience will also relate to it.

How is Kartikeya as an actor?

Kartikeya is a good actor. He is a very nice kid.

Tell us about Hippi director TN Krishna.

TN Krishna is a very focused director. He is very clear in his thoughts.

You have been in the industry for almost 30 years now. What is your take on the journey?

I am very proud of the films I have done, including my best and even the worst. I am proud of Satya. I am extremely proud of even Deyyam. W/O Varaprasad was a dud but I am still proud of it. I enjoyed it as much as I enjoyed working on Gulabi. Anil Kapoor once told me that there should be at least five films that one should be remembered for. I have them.

Have you been approached for any web series?

I have been approached for web series and talk shows but I have not taken them seriously. I am very busy doing films right now. I did hear two-three concepts (web series) but nothing really excited me.

Anything you are planning to produce for the web?

We are producing a web series called D Company. It is a four season-long series. Also, we are also reviving Guns and Thighs.