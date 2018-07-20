TDP MP Jayadev Galla quotes Bharath Ane Nenu in Lok Sabha

Jayadev Galla is the brother-in-law of Bharat Ane Nenu actor Mahesh Babu. Jayadev Galla is the brother-in-law of Bharat Ane Nenu actor Mahesh Babu.

Telugu Desam Party MP Jayadev Galla on Friday quoted a dialogue from Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu during the first no-confidence debate against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The first member to speak in the debate, Galla accused the NDA government of making empty promises. Quickly summarising the story of Bharat Ane Nenu, he quoted its theme, ‘a promise is a promise’, using the statement to further his argument that the NDA government has not kept their word. It is notable that Jayadev Galla is the brother-in-law of Bharat Ane Nenu actor Mahesh Babu.

Bharat Ane Nenu starring Mahesh Babu was about an NRI son who returns to Andhra Pradesh after the death of his chief minister father. Pushed to take the reins, he makes several changes to weed out corruption. From smaller changes like levying severe fines to changes in the education system, the young CM in the film took controlled measures to solve some of the state’s most obvious problems.

Directed by Koratala Siva, the film was a massive blockbuster. Bharat Ane Nenu proved to be a much-needed breather for Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu whose Spyder didn’t fare well at the box office. Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film starred Kiara Advani and Prakash Raj amid several others.

The makers of Bharat Ane Nenu had held special screenings for several high-profile politicians and government officials. After the screening, Telangana’s IT Minister KTR and Loksatta Chief Jaya Prakash Narayanan had heaped praise on the makers.

