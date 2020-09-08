Actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passes away

Jaya Prakash Reddy was 74. (Photo: Sudheer Babu/Twitter)

Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away early Tuesday at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh following a heart attack. He was 74.

Jaya Prakash Reddy was known for his villainous and comedy roles. His most popular films include Samarasimha Reddy, Preminchukundam Raa, Narasimha Naidu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Julayi, Ready, Kick, Jayam Manadera, Jamba Lakidi Pamba, Avunu Valliddaru Istapaddaru, Kabaddi Kabbadi, Evadi Gola Vadidi and Kithakithalu to name a few.

The versatile actor was last seen in Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru, which released in January this year.

