Jaya Prakash Reddy (1946-2020): Sudheer Babu, Rakul Preet and others mourn demise of versatile actor

Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away on Tuesday. The 74-year-old actor suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.
Reddy was popular for his role in films like Samarasimha Reddy, Preminchukundam Raa, Narasimha Naidu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Julayi, Ready, Kick, Jayam Manadera, Jamba Lakidi Pamba, Avunu Valliddaru Istapaddaru, Kabaddi Kabbadi, Evadi Gola Vadidi and Kithakithalu. Initially, the actor gained popularity for villainous roles, and later in his career, he appeared in several comic roles. He was last seen in Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020).
Jaya Prakash Reddy’s death has left the Telugu film industry saddened and shocked. Director-screenwriter Anil Ravipudi shared on Twitter how Reddy is “irreplaceable as an artiste and person”. He wrote, “My travel with JP garu has always been special. He’s been a part of almost all my films. He treated me like one of his own and used to talk with lots of love. I will surely miss him dearly. Rest in peace sir. You are irreplaceable as an artiste and person.”
Former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant and actor Bhanu Shree tweeted, "Sad Sad.. Another Big Blow For Telugu Industry . Well Known Actor - Comedian #JayaPrakashReddy passes away. Terrific talent. So Many Memorable Roles. Miss you"
Sudheer Babu posted on Twitter, "Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir."
Rakul Preet Singh is "sad" after knowing about Jaya Prakash Reddy's death. She tweeted, "This is so sad!! Have worked with him in so many films... condolences to the family . RIP jaya Prakash reddy garu."
Gopichandh Malineni shared on Twitter, "Very shocking and sad to hear sudden demise of versatile actor #JayaPrakashReddy Garu .May his soul rest in peace!! will miss u sir"
Politician N Chandrababu Naidu paid tribute to Jaya Prakash Reddy via Twitter. He tweeted, "Telugu cinema and theatre has lost a gem today with the demise of Jayaprakash Reddy Garu. His versatile performances over several decades have given us many a memorable cinematic moments. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this hour of grief. #JayaPrakashReddy"