Jaya Prakash Reddy (1946-2020): Sudheer Babu, Rakul Preet and others mourn demise of versatile actor

JP Reddy was 73. (Photo: Gopichandh Malineni/Twitter)

Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away on Tuesday. The 74-year-old actor suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy was popular for his role in films like Samarasimha Reddy, Preminchukundam Raa, Narasimha Naidu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, Julayi, Ready, Kick, Jayam Manadera, Jamba Lakidi Pamba, Avunu Valliddaru Istapaddaru, Kabaddi Kabbadi, Evadi Gola Vadidi and Kithakithalu. Initially, the actor gained popularity for villainous roles, and later in his career, he appeared in several comic roles. He was last seen in Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020).

Jaya Prakash Reddy’s death has left the Telugu film industry saddened and shocked. Director-screenwriter Anil Ravipudi shared on Twitter how Reddy is “irreplaceable as an artiste and person”. He wrote, “My travel with JP garu has always been special. He’s been a part of almost all my films. He treated me like one of his own and used to talk with lots of love. I will surely miss him dearly. Rest in peace sir. You are irreplaceable as an artiste and person.”