Box office flop to 1 billion views: How Jaya Janaki Nayaka aka Khoonkhar made history

The 2017 Telugu action drama Jaya Janaki Nayaka has become the first feature-length Indian film to cross 1 billion views on a single YouTube upload, a milestone that arrived nearly nine years after the film left theatres without making a significant impression.

Directed by Boyapati Srinu and starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Rakul Preet Singh, the film was made on a budget of approximately Rs 40 crore and earned roughly Rs 20 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. Its second life began when the film was dubbed into Hindi as Khoonkhar and uploaded to YouTube by Pen Movies in 2019, two years after the original release. What followed was not a sudden viral moment but a slow, sustained accumulation of views over six years, fuelled largely by North Indian audiences who discovered the film through YouTube’s recommendation algorithm and kept returning to it for its high-octane action sequences and emotional family drama.