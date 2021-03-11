Jathi Ratnalu is a stress buster: Naveen Polishetty

Naveen Polishetty is known for playing Acid in Chhichhore film. (Photo: PR Handout)

Naveen Polishetty came into the limelight with films such as Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and Chhichhore. He is now all geared up to entertain the audience with comedy-drama, Jathi Ratnalu, from March 11. Produced by Nag Ashwin, the KV Anudeep directorial has found its attention among the moviegoers with its teaser trailers.

The actor, who has been trying to make his mark in the Telugu film industry with unique subjects, recently interacted with the media and revealed his journey with the team of Jathi Ratnalu. Here are the edited excerpts.

How did your journey for Jathi Ratnalu begin?

The story of Jathi Ratnalu came to me during the period where I was feeling a little bit nervous to choose a unique subject for my third film, after signing for Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya and Chhichhore. I was looking for a story that would bring me out from the image that the ‘Agent…’ had created. I heard the characterisation of Jogipeta Srikanth in the movie and believed that this film will pave a new way for me.

Tell us the reason behind the title Jathi Ratnalu?

We generally use the word Jathi Ratnalu to refer to legendary personalities. But, in our film’s context, we used it in a satirical way. The audience will realise the purpose behind the title once they watch the movie.

You had co-written Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. What was your involvement in Jathi Ratnalu making?

The scope and characterisations of Jathi Ratnalu are different from that of Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. Even though I had to enact according to the vision of director KV Anudeep, he was open to listening to the creative inputs from others, just like Swaroop RSJ of ‘Agent…’ film.



I believe that if the required creative space is given to me, I can pull off my job even better. And, I am happy that Anudeep and Nag Ashwin have given that freedom to me. We are very collaborative in creative perspectives.

How was it working with Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna?

We enjoyed working on this movie. Our spontaneous take and improvisation of scenes with perfect comic timing made the film a new one altogether.

Tell us about your upcoming projects?

I am presently doing a project in Hindi. It will be in theatres by this year’s end. I am also working on two Telugu films. The details related to all these projects will be announced soon.

How did you spend the lockdown time?

Lockdown has made me a better person for sure. Besides making entertainment videos for my YouTube channel, I, along with my team, tried to do our bit in helping the needy people.

And finally, what is the USP of Jathi Ratnalu?

Jathi Ratnalu is a lighthearted fun film to watch with friends and family. In other words, our movie is an out-and-out stress buster.