scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 11, 2021
Latest news

Jathi Ratnalu: Five reasons to watch the Naveen Polishetty movie

Jathi Ratnalu, starring Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 11, 2021 1:42:38 pm
Jathi Ratnalu received positive reviews from critics when it released last month. (Photo: Swapna Cinema)

Telugu comedy film Jathi Ratnalu, directed by Anudeep Kv, is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The film is about three easy-going men who arrive in Hyderabad and get imprisoned for a crime they are innocent of.

The film had released in theatres on March 11. This is its streaming debut.

Here are five reasons you should watch Jathi Ratnalu:

Great cast

The film has a strong cast. It features Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna in lead roles, while Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam and Naresh appear in supporting roles.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Good reviews

Jathi Ratnalu received positive reviews from critics when it released last month. Indianexpress.com’s Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar wrote, “Performances-wise, the film again proves the mettle of Naveen Polishetty and his ability to draw the audience to the theatres. His comedy timings are spot-on and add a lot of value to this well-written comedy. Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna have given fine performances and the combination of this trio is highly enjoyable. They make the film a rib-tickling comedy-drama.”

Also Read |Jathi Ratnalu movie review: Naveen Polishetty film is one of the finest comedies of the year

Moviegoers’ love and box office returns

Even amid a global pandemic, Jathi Ratnalu became a humongous hit. It managed to collect around Rs 75 crore on a budget of Rs 4 crore. The fans loved the film and came in droves to catch it in the theatres.

Jathi Ratnalu A still from Jathi Ratnalu. (Photo: Swapna Cinema)

It’s all about escapism

The film is a comedy, and a rock-solid one at that, so it would prove to be a nice escape from real-world problems that nearly everybody in the world is going through. Perfect pandemic watch.

Star-studded cameos

And if all that wasn’t enough, Jathi Ratnalu features cameos from actors of calibre like the Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh.

Happy watching!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

jasmin bhasin, aly goni, sara ali khan, shraddha kapoor photos
Jasmin-Aly’s Dubai vacation to Sara Ali Khan’s ‘frozen’ feels in Kashmir: 17 celeb photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 11: Latest News

Advertisement
x