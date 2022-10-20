scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Japanese YouTuber Mayo dances to ‘Naatu Naatu’ as team RRR promotes the movie in Japan. Watch video

Japanese YouTuber Mayo expressed her adulation for RRR by recreating the film's song Naatu Naatu. RRR will release in Japan on October 21.

rrr, ram charan, jr ntrRam Charan and Jr NTR play Ram and Bheem, respectively in RRR. (Photo: YouTube)

After USA, the charm of RRR has reached Japan. The song “Naatu Naatu” from the SS Rajamouli directorial is getting love from the audience in Japan as well. Japanese YouTuber Mayo expressed her adulation for it by recreating the song’s mind-blowing dance steps.

The YouTuber got to interview Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the trio is in Japan for the promotion of RRR. After the interview, the YouTuber made a video of herself dancing on “Naatu Naatu”. Sharing the video, she wrote, “After the interview with @AlwaysRamCharan @tarak9999 @ssrajamouli, for #RRR release in Japan, we got so excited and made another video on the way back home 😂.”

Mayo’s friend matched steps with her in the video. He also shared a picture with team RRR and wrote, “I joined @MayoLoveIndia interview, danced and gave Japanese gifts😊 I’m glad to hear they had fun! Finally, RRR will be released tomorrow in Japan!!!!”

SS Rajamouli is on a promotional spree in Japan. Earlier, Rajamouli met video game creator Hideo Kojima in Japan. He also visited the Kojima Productions studio where he sat in a body scanner which is used to create 3D images of a person.

The team of RRR received a warm welcome in Japan, where the film will be releasing in theatres on October 21. Ram Charan’s wife Upasana recently also shared pictures of herself with her husband which were clicked by Rajamouli. She captioned the photos, “With love from Tokyo ❤️🇯🇵 📸 : @ssrajamouli ☺️ #rrr in #Japan.”

RRR was a blockbuster upon its release in India.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 09:36:10 pm
