‘Janhvi Kapoor felt a sense of vulnerability’: Karan Johar recalls conversation after Peddi row

Although both Telugu films Janhvi Kapoor starred in were big-budget actioners headlined by massive stars, they landed her unsavoury controversies. Her characters in both director Koratala Siva’s Jr NTR-led Devara: Part 1 (2024) and Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan-led Peddi (2026) drew similar reactions from a large section of the audience, as they criticised the movies for the objectification and hypersexualisation of the female lead.

Recently, renowned director-producer Karan Johar addressed the controversy and recalled his conversation with Janhvi afterwards. When celebrity couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda arrived as guests on the second episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, the director discussed the matter and expressed confidence that filmmakers will be more mindful moving forward, owing to fear that they will be called out for such portrayals.

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Recalling his conversation with Janhvi about it, Karan said, “Actually when we chatted about it. I told Janhvi one thing, I said , ‘You know the good thing about this is — it was spoken of so much’. Nothing good usually comes out of something like this; it’s already archived in posterity. However, perhaps no one will do this again now. It will be more stringent. Every filmmaker will feel that much more accountable.”

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda on pressure actors face

During the conversation, Karan also pointed out that since Janhvi wasn’t from Telugu cinema, she might have been in a vulnerable position, which could explain why she couldn’t object to such a depiction. “She did feel a sense of vulnerability,” Karan said about Janhvi. While Vijay immediately agreed with his observation, Rashmika said, “You (the makers) must make it easier for the actors to come and ask these questions because even I find it hard. Sometimes, when I don’t want to do something but it takes up a lot of [energy], I ask Vijay if I should just say it.”

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Vijay added, “They all need a support system to tell them that it’s okay to put their foot down and say ‘no.’ Because people can make you feel like, ‘But you are an actress; you signed this film; isn’t this your job?’ So, they start feeling that pressure, wondering, ‘Am I not being professional?’ When they (the makers) start making you feel unprofessional, you decide not to make a big deal about it and hope that it will all be okay.”

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While the controversy surrounding Devara ended with social media posts and analyses from film critics, Peddi faced more heat, with director Buchi Babu Sana even offering to change the film’s controversial portions.