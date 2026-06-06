Janhvi Kapoor’s scenes in Peddi to be changed after backlash, director issues statement

Following intense backlash over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character in Peddi, director Buchi Babu Sana has announced that changes will be made to the controversial portions of the film. After weeks of promotions positioning Peddi as a “rooted Indian story,” the film finally hit theatres on June 4. However, instead of being celebrated for its storytelling, the Ram Charan-starrer quickly found itself at the centre of controversy. A section of viewers criticised the film for allegedly objectifying women through its camera work, dialogues, and romantic scenes involving Janhvi Kapoor’s character.

‘Will make changes to the concerned portions’

Responding to the criticism, Buchi Babu Sana took to X on Saturday, May 6 and issued a statement. He wrote, “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize.”