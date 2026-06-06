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Janhvi Kapoor’s scenes in Peddi to be changed after backlash, director issues statement
Several viewers also objected to sequences that feature repeated close-up shots focusing on Janhvi Kapoor's waist and navel, along with dialogues they found inappropriate.
Following intense backlash over the portrayal of Janhvi Kapoor’s character in Peddi, director Buchi Babu Sana has announced that changes will be made to the controversial portions of the film. After weeks of promotions positioning Peddi as a “rooted Indian story,” the film finally hit theatres on June 4. However, instead of being celebrated for its storytelling, the Ram Charan-starrer quickly found itself at the centre of controversy. A section of viewers criticised the film for allegedly objectifying women through its camera work, dialogues, and romantic scenes involving Janhvi Kapoor’s character.
‘Will make changes to the concerned portions’
Responding to the criticism, Buchi Babu Sana took to X on Saturday, May 6 and issued a statement. He wrote, “As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously. I have always had immense respect for women, both on and off screen, and it was never our intention to objectify or disrespect any female character. If any part of the film has been perceived that way, we respect those sentiments, understand the concerns being raised, and sincerely apologize.”
As a filmmaker, I believe cinema should entertain, inspire, and connect with audiences. It should never make anyone feel uncomfortable or disrespected. We have heard the feedback regarding certain scenes in Peddi and have taken it seriously.
I have always had immense respect for…
— BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) June 6, 2026
The filmmaker further announced that modifications would be made to the film. “After reviewing the feedback, we have decided to make changes to the concerned portions. Cinema grows through its connection with audiences, and as storytellers, we have a responsibility to be mindful of evolving perspectives and sensitivities,” he added.
Concluding his statement, Buchi wrote, “Every woman deserves to be respected, valued, and represented with dignity. We remain committed to telling stories that celebrate strong characters and uphold those values. Thank you to everyone who shared their views honestly and sincerely.”
‘Don’t pretend like you didn’t know’, say netizens
The announcement sparked mixed reactions online. While many appreciated the filmmaker’s willingness to listen to criticism, others questioned how the scenes made it into the final cut in the first place. One user commented, “Respecting feedback and taking responsibility is the mark of a true filmmaker. Listening to the audience, acknowledging concerns, and making necessary changes shows maturity, humility, and commitment to better storytelling.” Another wrote, “Should remove any scenes behaving on woman without consent and disrespect. After hearing this feedback, no parents will bring their kids to these kind of movies though inspiring story.”
However, some users remained unconvinced. “Don’t pretend like you didn’t know what you were doing,” wrote one commenter, while another asked, “Didn’t you know this before?”
Earlier, in an interview with SCREEN, Buchi Babu Sana had admitted that he did not anticipate such a strong reaction from audiences. “I had not anticipated that the scenes would be perceived so negatively by audiences. The idea was to showcase a playful romance story between Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. However, we’ll be more careful and make better representations,” he said.
What is the controversy about?
In Peddi, Janhvi Kapoor plays Achiamma, the female lead opposite Ram Charan. Critics of the film have argued that the character has little narrative purpose beyond serving as a romantic interest. Several viewers also objected to sequences that feature repeated close-up shots focusing on her waist and navel, along with dialogues they found inappropriate.
Another scene that drew criticism depicts Ram Charan’s character following Achiamma to her home and kissing her without consent. Many viewers took to social media to call out such moments, arguing that they romanticise objectionable behaviour.
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