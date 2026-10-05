Janhvi Kapoor calls her Chuttamalle AI video with NTR ‘assault’: ‘Reality of being a woman’

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has called out the misuse of AI to objectify women as an AI-generated inappropriate video featuring her with Devara co-star Jr NTR from the track Chuttamalle emerged on social media. She compared the explicit video to ‘assault’ as many leading voices from the South film industries supported her.

The morphed clip showed Janhvi in a sexually explicit scene, that was never a part of the original song. After the video went viral on the internet, NTR criticised such distasteful videos, threatening legal action against them. Chiranjeevi, Khushbu Sundar, Vijay Deverakonda, and others also extended their support to Janhvi.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Janhvi Kapoor slammed the ‘criminal misuse’ of technology. “The criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent is deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault. Almost every woman in my industry has faced some version of this, and women everywhere are increasingly being subjected to it,” she started her long note.

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The actor continued, “Consent, choice and respect for a woman’s body should be among the most basic notions of humanity. Yet somehow, they continue to be treated as complicated. They are not. It is surprising that it still seems too nuanced for some people to understand that even if a woman says yes five days in a row and no on the sixth, that no must be respected. If she happens to wear a miniskirt, it does not give anyone permission to put a camera up her skirt, capture violating angles or visually exploit her body. What a woman is comfortable with, where she draws the line and what she chooses to do with her body are decisions that belong exclusively to her. This is basic.”

Janhvi mentioned that the issue goes beyond what she has ever experienced in her entire career. “It is about the larger reality of being a woman, the gaze, the judgement, the constant negotiation for safety, and the feeling that our boundaries somehow remain open to interpretation. That threat has now expanded into the digital sphere, when we have not even adequately addressed the very real, physical fear that continues to disrupt the lives of women every day.” She highlighted that facing such things is a reality of being a woman.

To conclude her note, she thanked her co-star NTR, and other actors for their support, including, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Deverakonda and Khushbu Sundar. “I am deeply touched by NTR sir for taking such a strong stand and condemning this violation. Thank you, sir. When someone whom millions look up to speaks up about something that may not directly concern him, it makes a difference to every woman who has experienced some degree of this behaviour. Thank you also to Chiranjeevi sir, Vijay and Khushbu ma’am for amplifying that sentiment and calling for action against this mentality and these immoral practices.”

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Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR’s film Devara: Part 1 released in September 2024. The concerned song Chuttamalle, was composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao, turning out to be one of the most famous tracks from the film.