Janhvi Kapoor called Buchi Babu Sana India’s ‘most rowdy director’ before Peddi backlash

Before Peddi released, before the backlash began, before director Buchi Babu Sana issued a public apology on X, actor Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor made a remark at a promotional event for the film. A clip of that speech is now going viral, with her comments being viewed in a very different light.

“When you review the film, whatever I have done, please attribute it to him,” Janhvi told media during the film’s promotions, pointing to Buchi Babu Sana.

She went further. “He used to give me very out of the box directions. He would tell me what to do with the jeep, what to do with my skirt, how to speak. The manner and attitude of this character is very extraordinaryly different.”