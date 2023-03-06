scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor announces Telugu film debut with NTR Jr, promises ‘calm in the storm’: ‘Can’t wait to set sail’

Janhvi Kapoor will make her Telugu debut with NTR Jr in the upcoming film tentatively titled NTR 30, directed by Koratala Siva.

Janhvi KapoorJanhvi Kapoor announced a new film on her birthday (Photo: Instagram/ Janhvi Kapoor)
Actor Janhvi Kapoor announced her latest film, NTR 30, with RRR star NTR Jr. On the occasion of her birthday, she took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself and expressed her happiness, saying that she couldn’t believe it was finally happening. In the poster,  Janhvi is dressed in a saree and looks over her shoulder, as she sits on a rock. The Telugu film has been directed by Koratala Siva. NTR 30 has been produced by NTR Jr’s elder brother, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, and Yuvasudha Arts.

She captioned her post, “It is finally happening. Can’t wait to set sail with my favourite @jrntr.” The text on the poster reads, “The calm in the storm. Janhvi Kapoor is all set to sail.”

Also Read |Mili: Janhvi Kapoor’s Main Character Energy is what makes her a Gen Z star, and this is the film that cemented it

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Fans flooded the post with welcoming comments. One wrote, “Welcome to South India…” Another requested her to sign up for a Tamil film next. Others wished her a happy birthday and sent their blessings.  Others called her the ‘next Sridevi’. “NTR 30 you be the next Sridevi good luck ( JR SRIDEVI to be a part of JR NTR ),” one wrote.  According to recent reports, many Hollywood technicians have been flown down as NTR 30 will have high-octane action sequences. Apparently, workshops are in full swing.

NTR 30 marks Janhvi’s Telugu debut. Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has fronted several Hindi films since, including Mili, Good Luck Jerry and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She also has Bawaal and Mr and Mrs Mahi in the pipeline. Meanwhile, NTR Jr has set off to the US to attend the Oscars 2023 ceremony, where the song Naatu Naatu from his global hit RRR has been nominated in the Best Original Song category.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 12:18 IST
