Friday, Jan 20, 2023
Jane Fonda calls RRR ‘Bollywood’ film while praising it, fans tell her ‘It’s Tollywood, not Bollywood’

Jane Fonda included RRR in her list of movie recommendations on Instagram. However, she called RRR a 'Bollywood' film.

jane fonda rrrJane Fonda is 'transfixed' by RRR. (Photo: Jane Fonda/Instagram)

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is gaining praise from across the globe. Recently, it got appreciated by veteran American actor Jane Fonda. She included the film in her list of movie recommendations on Instagram. However, she called RRR a ‘Bollywood’ film, and many Instagram users took it upon themselves to tell her it is a ‘Tollywood’ film.

Fonda shared a poster of RRR and in the caption, she wrote, “On the complete opposite extreme of the last film I recommended, To Leslie, here’s another new one that took me by surprise: RRR, an Indian movie that’s short listed in the Best Foreign Film category. It’s a combination of Indiana Jones, a serious film about imperialism and Bollywood. I was transfixed. @rrrmovie.”

Also read |SS Rajamouli says it’s a ‘dream to make film in Hollywood’: ‘Back in India, I’m the dictator…’

 

Jane Fonda’s post invited a lot of corrections from fans of the movie. One of the comments on her post read, “Its Tollywood 😊 but we can stick to Indian 😊.” Another user schooled Fonda, “Not Bollywood, though. Bollywood refers to Hindi language movies.” A comment also read, “It’s a remarkable movie! But sorry to say, it’s not Bollywood. 🙏🏽.”

Also read |SS Rajamouli gets candid ahead of Oscar nominations: ‘I make films for money, not for awards’

However, a few also liked how RRR got appreciated by an American actor. “I am extremely happy to see an icon appreciating our Indian movie on a public platform. ♥️♥️,” read a comment on Fonda’s post. One of the fans also wrote, “It has nothing to do with Indiana Jones. It’s about Indian freedom fighters who sacrificed their life fighting for the country’s freedom.”

RRR has created history by winning a Golden Globe in the Best Original Song category for the song “Naatu Naatu”. The film also earned praise from popular filmmakers, James Cameron and Steven Spielberg. Now all eyes are on the Academy Awards nominations, which will be announced on January 24.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 21:22 IST
Amitabh Bachchans are not created, they are born: Javed Akhtar

