Jana Gana Mana first look: Vijay Deverakonda plays a soldier in Puri Jagannadh’s war movie

Vijay Deverakonda on Tuesday announced a new project, which will mark his second consecutive collaboration with director Puri Jagannadh. The film is titled JGM, which is short for Jana Gana Mana.

The filmmakers put up quite a show as part of announcing the war film. Vijay, dressed in military fatigues, arrived in a chopper at a helipad filled with people in soldiers’ costumes. In addition to writing and directing, Puri is also co-producing the film along with Charmme Kaur and director Vamshi Paidipally.

Vijay also released the title poster of the movie showing a team of paratroopers descending into India, which has been turned into a battleground. “I am extremely happy to unveil the announcement of our next project ‘JGM’. It feels great to collaborate again with Vijay and JGM is a strong narrative which is THE ultimate action entertainer,” said Puri .

Vijay is also quite confident that the movie will strike a chord with everyone across the country. “I am supremely excited about JGM, it’s one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honoured to be a part of Puri’s dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing which I haven’t done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences,” he said.

Vijay Deverakonda arriving at the announcement evet of his next film JNM. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vijay Deverakonda arriving at the announcement evet of his next film JNM. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The filmmakers are yet to reveal the details of the movie’s cast and crew. However, they have announced that the film will open in cinemas on August 3 next year.

Vijay and Puri, meanwhile, are waiting for their maiden collaboration Liger, which is in post-production. The film revolves around an Indian MMA fighter taking on other foreign fighters with a patriotic vigour. The film, co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, is expected to arrive in cinemas on August 25 this year.