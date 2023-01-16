James Cameron tells RRR director SS Rajamouli: ‘You can only imagine…’

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli was seemingly in awe while talking to Hollywood great James Cameron during his recent trip to the US. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the recently concluded Critics Choice Awards. The film won two awards for Best Foreign Langauge Film and Best Song.

The film’s team shared a video of Rajamouli and the film’s composer MM Keeravani looking engrossed in a conversation with the Avatar creator. The less than a-minute video captures a part of the conversation and lacks a clear context. However, Cameron seems to be inspired by what he saw in RRR.

“You can only imagine, what it must be wilder. everything that goes behind the movie making process. Because of all the work and your passion you put in, all that must be yours. All of them must be surprised, your audience back home. I’m sure this must be a bonus one for you. What you must be enjoying today. The world encounters it…,” Cameron could be heard telling Rajamouli and Keeravani.

James Cameron also told SS Rajamouli that he saw RRR twice while sharing his thoughts on the hit film. “The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD… Thank you both,” Rajamouli tweeted while sharing his excitement about meeting the Hollywood great.

Before Cameron, Rajamouli ran into Steven Spielberg. “I just met GOD!!!,” Rajamouli tweeted while sharing the picture of himself being star-struck by the legendary director.