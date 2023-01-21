Amazed James Cameron encourages SS Rajamouli’s Hollywood ambitions, whispers in his ear, ‘If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let’s talk’

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli met Avatar director James Cameron recently, and was surprised to discover that the legendary director had watched RRR not once but twice. However, the highlight of the conversation was when Cameron told Rajamouli that if he ever wants to work in Hollywood, they should connect. They met at the Critics Choice Awards, where RRR won two awards.

Although a small clip of their conversation had surfaced online a few days ago, the full clip was uploaded on the official Twitter handle of RRR on Saturday. In the video, Rajamouli praises Cameron’s work and says that he has seen all his films, from Terminator to Avatar to Titanic.

Cameron then goes on to praise RRR and the way Rajamouli used fire and water as metaphors in the film. He said, “That’s right. Now watching all your characters, it’s just like such a feeling to watch them and your set up, fire, water, story. Reveal after reveal. And then you show what happened in the backstory. It’s like all of them are a homely set up. Why he’s doing what he is doing. And the twists and turns and the friendships and eventually it gets to a point where he can’t kill him when the other reverses. It’s just so powerful. And I loved the fact that you just threw the whole thing , the whole thing, its a full show. I loved that!”

Check out the full video here –

“If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let’s talk”- #JamesCameron to #SSRajamouli. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Here’s the longer version of the two legendary directors talking to each other. #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/q0COMnyyg2 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 21, 2023

An excited Rajamouli tells Cameron that his words are more important to him than any award, and that he cannot believe that Cameron watched the film twice. At this point, Cameron’s wife Suzy Amis chipped in, and said, “So, he’s seen it twice. He watched it first time all by himself and then he was like, ‘Baby you got to see this,’ and the whole time he was trying to tell that. And I was like, ‘Be quiet!'”

Cameron then turned to music composer MM Keeravani, who won the Golden Globe Best Original Song for the track Naatu Naatu. Cameron told him that the film’s score infused a lot of excitement and the way music has been used in the film is something that he, Cameron, never did in his films. “The score. It’s kind of amazing because I like the music to kind of stay out of the way and kind of come in and support when the audience is already feeling something so it builds the theme. But you’re using music very differently. He opens his eyes and boooom! And you go with it. You feel like standing up. There are moments in the film where I just had to get up. I’m talking about watching at home. I’m standing up.”

As he finished his appreciative speech, Cameron leaned in to tell Rajamouli, “If you ever wanna make a movie over here, let’s talk.”

RRR has been gaining steam in the West ever since it was released on Netflix, and is expected to nab at least a couple of nods when the Oscar nominations are announced next week.