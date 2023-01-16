scorecardresearch
SS Rajamouli is ‘on top of the world’ as James Cameron says he watched RRR twice, overjoyed Alia Bhatt says ‘what a beautiful morning’

SS Rajamouli revealed that James Cameron not only loved RRR, he also analysed it with the team for over 10 minutes at the Critics Choice Awards. The film snagged twin wins at the awards -- Best Song and the Best Foreign Language Film Award.

RRR continues its march towards global dominance. After scoring at the Golden Globes for Naatu Naatu as Best Song, the film bagged two awards at the Critics Choice Awards. The catchy dance track won for Best Song and the film nabbed Best Foreign Language Film Award. While the RRR team is over the moon with the wins, what came as the veritable cherry on the top was filmmaker James Cameron’s praise for RRR at the event.

An overwhelmed SS Rajamouli responded to the Avatar director’s praise for his film, RRR. “The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her.🙏🏻🙏🏻 Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD… Thank you both 🥰🥰🤗🤗,” Rajamouli tweeted.

Alia Bhatt, who had an extended cameo in the film, shared the screenshot on her Instagram story with the caption, “Ufff, what a beautiful morning…”

While accepting Critics Choice Award for Naatu Naatu, composer MM Keeravani expressed his gratitude at the ceremony, and thanked his team, saying that he was rather overwhelmed.

In the video shared by RRR Twitter handle, MM Keeravani was asked why his song Naatu Naatu had resonated with people worldwide. He answered, “Because of the uniqueness, freshness and which got the attention globally, for the first time.” After being presented with the Critics Choice Award, he said, “Thank you so much, I am very overwhelmed with this award. And I am here to receive this wonderful award by the Critics, thank you all—on behalf of choreographer, lyric writer, director and programmers.”

RRR became a global sensation after its release in March last year and subsequent streaming on Netflix. Several Western filmmakers appreciated the film, including James Cameron, recently. The film’s Twitter handle shared the message after a journalist tweeted. “James Cameron admires RRR… LOVE YOUU SIRRR.”

RRR was also nominated for Best Director, Best Picture and Best Visual Effects at the Critics Choice Awards.  The film had earlier scored a victory at the Golden Globes as the song Naatu Naatu won for Best Song, despite competition from Rihanna’s Lift Me Up. This further increases RRR’s chances at the Oscars in March of earning a nomination at the Oscars 2023, and also winning the trophy. The film has made it to the shortlist, and the nominations would be announced later this month. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in extended cameos.

