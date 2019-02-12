Jagapati Babu is Veera Reddy in Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Actor-producer Ram Charan on Tuesday unveiled the first look of Jagapati Babu’s character from upcoming historical drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The character poster was shared to mark the 57th birthday of Jagapati.

Advertising

Jagapati Babu plays Veera Reddy, and we don’t know whether he is one of the good people. In a career spanning over four decades, the seasoned actor has played a variety of roles over hundreds of films. He was one of the top stars in the 1990s with several box office hits to his credit. Of late, he has become the most-sought-after actor to essay villain roles across south Indian languages.

He began the new year with Tamil film Viswasam, starring Ajith in the lead role. The movie emerged as a big hit at the box office. He also played a cameo in Telugu biopic Yatra, starring Mammootty.

We hear that he has also been roped in for an upcoming Kannada film Pogaru, in which he will share screen space with Dhruva Sarja.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’s shooting, meanwhile, is fast nearing completion. The period drama also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Jagapathy Babu among others.

Advertising

Ram Charan is bankrolling the project, which will be released in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil during the Independence Day week.