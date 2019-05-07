Jagapathi Babu in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next?

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is gearing up for an action film under the direction of KS Ravi Kumar. And now, reports suggest that actor Jagapathi Babu has been roped in to play the antagonist in this yet-to-be-titled film.

It is well known that Jagapathi Babu, who was struggling to get the needed boost in his career a few years ago, got his big break with Legend starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. In this Boyapati Sreenu directorial, he played the antagonist named Jithendra and received applause from the audience as well as the critics. From then onwards, the Rangasthalam villain never looked back in his career.

Produced by C Kalyan under his CK Entertainments banner, the movie marks the second collaboration of director KS Ravi Kumar and Balakrishna after Jai Simha. Going by the reports, it is confirmed that the makers are going to launch the movie on May 17. Chirantan Bhatt has been roped in to compose music and the regular shoot of this untitled project will commence from June. The complete details regarding the cast and crew are still awaited.

On the work front, Jagapathi Babu will next be seen as the villain in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming release Maharshi. He is also playing a major role in the Nagesh Kukunoor directorial, starring Keerthy Suresh and Aadhi Pinisetty in the lead roles, and the film will hit the screens in September 2019.

Jagapathi Babu will also be seen in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is currently in the last leg of its shoot. In the film, he will be seen playing Veera Reddy.