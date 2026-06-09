Jagapathi Babu defends Janhvi Kapoor amid Peddi backlash: ‘Unfair to go after that girl’

As debate surrounding Peddi continues to dominate social media, veteran actor Jagapathi Babu has stepped forward in support of co-star Janhvi Kapoor, urging audiences to separate criticism of a film from personal attacks on an actor. The controversy, which erupted over the portrayal of Janhvi’s character Achiyamma, has sparked widespread discussion online, even as the film continues its strong run at the box office.

Jagapathi Babu, who portrayed Appalasuri in director Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi, said Janhvi should not be blamed for creative decisions made during the filmmaking process. According to the actor, performers often place their trust in a director’s vision and cannot be held solely responsible for how a character is ultimately presented on screen.

Speaking to Telugu360 Digital, he said, “As an artist, the only thing I would say is please don’t target the actor. It’s unfair to go after that girl. We don’t know what her personal views were or whether she agreed with every creative decision.”

The 64-year-old actor further stressed that actors work within the framework created by filmmakers.

“It’s not as if she pushed for it herself. She did what the director asked her to do. When an actor signs on and trusts a director’s vision, they follow that vision. We do what the director tells us. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn’t. He (Buchi Babu) may have his own reasons. I support Janhvi in this matter,” he said.

Jagapathi also appealed to viewers to focus their reactions on the film itself rather than targeting individuals.

“If you like or dislike the film, comment on the film. But don’t single out an artist, troll them, or cause them mental distress,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ: Poonam Dhillon lauds Ranveer Singh for offering Rs 10 cr compensation after Don 3 exit

Actor addresses controversy at Peddi press meet

The criticism around the film also appeared to be addressed during Peddi’s thank-you meet in Hyderabad on Monday. The event was attended by Ram Charan, director Buchi Babu Sana, and the film’s producer, presenter and distributor as the team celebrated the movie’s box office performance.

During his speech, Jagapathi seemingly referred to the criticism the film faced after release.

“Peddi played, struggled, won. Even after winning after its release, the Peddi team still had to play, still had to fight before winning. Maybe this is the only game where you had to win twice,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

The actor also spoke about the risks involved in backing a film like Peddi, saying audience response ultimately determines a movie’s fate regardless of its budget or box office numbers.

“Keeping aside the Rs 300 crore or Rs 400 crore it has made, this film is so razor-edge that the person who bought a Rs 300 ticket will decide its fate. We are such a vulnerable industry that our fate is in their thinking,” Jagapathi said.

He continued, “In such an industry, it’s not easy to get a producer for a story like this, let alone convince a star like Ram Charan to act in it. Had it gone sideways, people would’ve panned the film. But he (Ram) has shouldered the film well. He was not a man in this film; he was Superman, he was He-Man.”

Later, while thanking the media and audiences, he added, “To everybody, once again, thanks. And to those who wrote bad reviews, I thank you even more. Because you have unknowingly helped us a lot.”

Story continues below this ad

Why Peddi sparked backlash

Peddi came under fire from a section of viewers over the portrayal and hypersexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor’s character. Discussions online intensified after audiences raised concerns about several scenes involving Achiyamma, including moments that many felt were problematic in their treatment of romance and consent.

As criticism mounted, Buchi Babu publicly apologised to viewers who were uncomfortable with the character’s portrayal and announced that certain objectionable scenes would be removed from the theatrical version.

In a conversation with SCREEN, he addressed the controversy and acknowledged the concerns raised by a section of viewers.

“In my opinion, a lot of people misread Janhvi Kapoor’s track as unnecessary in an otherwise good story,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

The filmmaker explained that the treatment of the character was a conscious creative choice shaped by the protagonist’s background.

“I went a little radical, because Peddi comes from a remote place, somewhere far away from the hills. I wanted to show the rawness and later correct it in the end, saying that this guy is this way because of his upbringing and atmosphere. For such a character, he thinks he has to marry the woman he loves.”

However, the director admitted that some portions of the film did not land as intended.

“In this process, a few shots turned misleading. We have taken corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them.”

Story continues below this ad

Peddi nears Rs 300 crore milestone

Despite receiving largely unfavourable reviews upon release, Peddi has continued to perform strongly at the box office and is now on the verge of entering the Rs 300 crore club. On Monday, June 8, production banner Vriddhi Cinemas announced that the sports action drama had grossed Rs 292.5 crore worldwide.

The film features Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, alongside Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani in pivotal supporting roles.