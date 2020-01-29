Jaanu trailer: Can Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand recreate the magic of 96?

Jaanu trailer: Judging by the trailer, Sharwanand’s Ram seems to be fond of expressing himself through words. Jaanu trailer: Judging by the trailer, Sharwanand’s Ram seems to be fond of expressing himself through words.

The trailer of Jaanu was released on Wednesday. The movie is the official Telugu remake of Tamil hit 96. Director Prem Kumar has retained the original technical crew of 96. Singer Chinmayi, who added strength to the movie by dubbing for Trisha, is doing the same for Samantha Akkineni. Composer Govind Vasantha has retained his soul-soothing tunes including “Kaathalae Kaathalae”. And we also have the lovely Gouri G Kishan, who is reprising the role of the young Jaanu.

96 spoke to our imagination. It rekindled the forgotten memories of our school days. It struck a chord with 90s kids, who grew up listing to evergreen melodies of music great Ilaiyaraaja. Now, the question is can Prem recreate the same magic?

Well, we don’t have to wait for long before we get an answer to that. Jaanu is set to hit the screens on February 7, right at the beginning of the Valentine’s Week.

Judging by the trailer, Sharwanand’s Ram seems to be fond of expressing himself through words. Something that was not present in the characterization of Vijay Sethupathi’s Ram. The protagonist of the Tamil version let the lyricists write poems to capture his mood and thoughts. In the upcoming movie, we see the hero engaging in lengthy voice-overs. Maybe it is a small tweak by Prem to distinguish Sethupathi’s performance from that of Sharwanand’s.

Samantha Akkineni seems to have brought the same elegance to the screen as Trisha in 96. Another question: can Samantha and Sharwanand take the beloved characters of Jaanu and Ram beyond the shadows of Sethupathi and Trisha, and leave a mark of their own? Again, on February 7, we will find answers to all our questions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd