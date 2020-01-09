Jaanu teaser: Samantha and Sharwanand promise an emotional affair

Samantha Akkineni in a still from Jaanu. Samantha Akkineni in a still from Jaanu.

The first teaser of Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer Jaanu is out. The film is a remake of Tamil hit 96, which featured Trisha and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The video gives us a sneak peek into the world of childhood sweethearts who grow apart over time. However, years later, they meet again at a school reunion. Do sparks fly again? Do they get their closure? While these questions remain unanswered, the movie seems like a frame-by-frame imitation of the critically acclaimed 96. And this is hardly surprising when we realise that director C Prem Kumar, who wrote and directed 96, is helming the Telugu remake too.

There is more good news for people who loved 96. Jaanu’s music, which was instantly loved by fans, has been composed by Govind Vasantha, who had scored 96’s music as well.

However, only time will tell if Jaanu will manage to repeat the success of 96. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.

