Jaanu movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Jaanu movie review live updates: The Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni film is the big Telugu release of the week. Jaanu movie review live updates: The Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni film is the big Telugu release of the week.

Starring Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni, Jaanu releases in theaters today. Jaanu is the official remake of Tamil film 96 that starred Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. 96 was also adapted in Kannada with the title 99.

Jaanu has been directed by C Prem Kumar, who also helmed the original Tamil film.

Samantha spoke about Jaanu in a press interaction and said, “The movie is about two people. I am used to being in films populated with 30-40 characters. But, this movie has a fewer number of characters. So, the performances (of the lead actors) have to be amazing. The risk was high given that the movie entirely depends on me and Sharwanand, and the director Prem Kumar. Jaanu is a great team effort. I felt some magic of sorts since day one on the sets of this movie. And that magic continued till the end of the shoot. At the end of each day, I also felt content that I gave my 100 per cent as an actor. I think the audience will also feel that magic.”

Samantha Akkineni praised Trisha’s performance in 96 but said that she did not watch the film again. “It’s not about who is better. But, I did not try to copy Trisha. I was very clear about it from the beginning. I did not watch 96 after the first time. I refused to see the movie again, and I even left sets when somebody played the Tamil movie there. I never wanted to see anything of it again because her performance was so amazing. And it would never work even if we try to imitate her. You have to try to approach Jaanu from a completely new perspective. Since it is a remake, we had to understand Jaanu from a different point of view. That’s what I did. And, I don’t think people will compare my performance with Trisha’s. I hope not,” the actor said.